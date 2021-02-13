Washburn basketball splits double header at Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn basketball had games at Central Missouri on Saturday for both the men and women. The men’s team narrowly won, 70-68, while the women fell 62-56

The 16th ranked Ichabod’s on the men’s side found themselves down at half to the 6-11 Mules, but they did not quit.

They were down by two with under a minute left in the game, but a Tyler Geiman layup tied the game at 68. Then, after making a defensive stop, Jace Williams sank the game-winning basket with only two seconds remaining.

Tyler Geiman lead all scorers in the game with 23 points. Jalen Lewis posted 16 points and Tyler Nelson scored 13.

The win is the third in a row for the Ichabods, who move to 14-3 on the year.

In the women’s game, it was all tied up at 14 after the first quarter. But this is where things went south for Washburn. The Ichabods were outscored 16-7 in the second quarter, and never did lead again in the game.

Central Missouri heavily out rebounded Washburn in this game, 39-22.

Doing most of the scoring for Washburn was Nuria Barrientos and Hunter Bentley. Barrientos 18 points and Bentleys 16 combined for over half of their teams total.

The loss moves Washburn women’s basketball to 7-10 on the season.

The women are back in action on Tuesday, at Northwest Missouri State. The men, meanwhile, don’t play again until Thursday, when they host Missouri Western