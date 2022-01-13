Washburn basketball splits double header at Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, MO. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball played in the same arena, but had two different outcomes Thursday evening.

The men’s team beat the Lions 87-72. The women’s team fell 69-50.

Women’s recap:

The Ichabods (5-8, 3-4) lost their first game in 2022. Washburn’s offense got off to a slow start, making just 3-of-15 shot attempts from the field. In the meantime, the Missouri Southern went on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter ahead 15-6.

Aubree Dewey ended Washburn’s drought with a pull up jumper in the second quarter, and Macy Doebele followed up with a pair of free throws to pull the Ichabods within five. However, Missouri Southern responded with another scoring run.

Washburn had its best quarter of the game in the fourth, shooting 42% and scoring 20 points. The Lions also recorded their best quarter and put up 25 points to maintain their double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

Hunter Bentley led the Ichabods with a double-double, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds. Shae Sanchez added eight points and six rebounds off the bench.

Men’s recap:

A balanced scoring attack pushed Washburn (8-6, 6-3) to its third-straight win. Seven players scored at least eight points.

The Ichabods led 44-38 at the half, but the first 20 minutes consisted of 12 lead changes and 23 points from their bench. Michael Keegan ended the half with a corner three just before the buzzer sounded.

Washburn scored the first six points of the second half, increasing its lead to 12 and forcing Missouri Southern to call a time out. The Ichabods increased their lead to as many as 20 points in the second half, securing the win.

Jeremy Harrell led the Ichabods with 13 points and had seven rebounds. Tyler Geiman got his 12th career double-double with 12 points and career-tying 16 rebounds. His 16 rebounds made him the first Ichabod to record at least 600 rebounds and 600 assists.