ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – The Ichabods braved the snow Thursday to play Missouri Western State, but only the men’s team left with a win.

The men’s team won 79-64. The women’s team lost 67-44.

Men’s recap:

It was the Jonny Clasuing show. In his first start this season, Clausing scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds for his third double-double.

Washburn (16-9, 13-6) led 45-32 at the half, hitting 67 percent of its shots from the field.

The Ichabods began the second half with an 8-2 run, extending their lead to a game-high 19 points. The Griffons made a 3-pointer to end a 22-11 run, which cut Washburn’s lead to eight 7:43 to go. Washburn then went on a 13-3 run over a 4:26 stretch, building the margin back to 18 at 77-59.

Besides Clausing, three other Ichabod starters scored in double figures. Jalen Lewis finsihed with 14. Tyler Geiman and Michael Keegan each added 13. Geiman also had eight assists and three steals. Keegan finished with four rebounds and two blocks.

Women’s recap:

The Ichabods (12-12, 10-8) were outscored in every quarter. The Griffons held a 14-10 lead at the end of the first, and extended that lead to double-digits. They hit three shots from 3 in the second quarter, while the Ichabods were unable to find their rhythm offensively. Aubree Dewey scored the final points of the first half with an and-one free throw with four seconds left. Missouri Western led to 29-19 at the half.

Missouri Western pulled away in the third, outscoring Washburn 20-9. It went into the final quarter with a 49-28 lead, and maintained the double-figure lead for the rest of the game.

Hunter Bentley led the Ichabods with 16 points and tied for the team-lead in rebounds with six.