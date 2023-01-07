TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball welcomed MIAA foe Lincoln to Lee Arena Saturday.

The two games had opposite outcomes – Ichabod women beating the Tigers 73-59 and the Ichabod men falling 72-67.

Washburn women took the lead 16 seconds into the game and never looked back. Halfway through the first quarter, the Ichabods led 10-3, holding on to a 14-9 lead through the remainder of the first.

The Ichabods continued to build on their lead through the second, getting to as high as a 17-point lead with a minute to play. The Tigers hit a couple shots at the end of the period to cut Washburn’s lead to 35-24 heading into the locker room.

The third quarter looked a lot like the first two, with the Ichabods slowly-but-surely expanding its lead. Through three quarters, Washburn led 55-37.

Washburn let the Tigers get back four points in the fourth, but the game was never in question. After four quarters of play, the Ichabods won 73-59.

Gabi Artis and Natalia Figueroa led the ‘Bods in scoring with 16 each, as Yiibari Nwidadah and Macy Doebele added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The win moves Washburn women’s record to 7-6, 3-4 in conference play. The Ichabods have won three of their last four games.

Washburn men came into the contest having lost six of their last nine contests.

The Ichabod men didn’t help themselves out early, as the Tigers jumped out to a 17-5 lead five minutes into the game.

Washburn battled back-and-forth the remainder of the first half, down 43-29 into half.

The ‘Bods slowly made their way back in the second half, forcing a timeout with ten minutes to play as the Tiger lead was cut to just 56-52.

That four-point lead stuck around for the remainder of the game, with Washburn was still down 66-62 with a minute to play. Forced to foul, the Ichabods couldn’t get the Tigers to miss at the free throw line, as Lincoln held on to a 72-67 win.

Tyler Nelson led the ‘Bods in scoring with 18. Levi Braun added 16, Michael Keegan notched 13 points and nine rebounds while Brady Christiansen finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

The loss moves Washburn men’s basketball to 5-8, 2-5 in conference play. Both men’s and women’s team play at Missouri Southern on Thursday in an MIAA contest.