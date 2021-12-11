Washburn basketball sweeps Newman

WICHITA (KSNT) – Both Washburn basketball teams beat the Jets to start a new chapter in their seasons.

The men’s team won 72-61 and is back at .500. The women won 51-40 to snap their losing streak.

Men’s recap:

Michael Keegan had 6 points in the first five minutes to help Washburn hold an early lead.

Then, Tyler Geiman went on a 5-point run.

Newman led by three points almost midway through the first half. However, an Andrew Orr free throw tied the game with 7:58 left in the half, and the ‘Bods took the lead after entering halftime up 25-20.

Washburn never trailed in the second half, outscoring Newman 47-39.

Keegan finishes with 17 points. Levi Braun and Tyler Geiman each add 13. Geiman also had 8 assists.

Women’s recap:

Hunter Bentley led the Ichabods (2-7) to their first win since Nov. 13. She scored 12 of Washburn’s 15 points in the first quarter.

Abby Oliver opened the second quarter with a layup to give the ‘Bods a 17-15 lead.

Newman went on a 7-0 run to take back the lead, 22-17. Then, Shae Sanchez drilled a 3-pointer to cut that lead to two.

Washburn’s scoring amped up in the third quarter. Oliver had a layup in the paint that gave the Ichabods a one-point lead, and they never relinquished it. They ended the third quarter up 39-31.

The team only built on that lead in the fourth quarter, leading by a14 before Newman ended the game with a three.

The Ichabods are back home on Dec. 18 to host Rogers State.