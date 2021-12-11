Washburn basketball sweeps Newman

Washburn Ichabods

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA (KSNT) – Both Washburn basketball teams beat the Jets to start a new chapter in their seasons.

The men’s team won 72-61 and is back at .500. The women won 51-40 to snap their losing streak.

Men’s recap:

Michael Keegan had 6 points in the first five minutes to help Washburn hold an early lead.

Then, Tyler Geiman went on a 5-point run.

Newman led by three points almost midway through the first half. However, an Andrew Orr free throw tied the game with 7:58 left in the half, and the ‘Bods took the lead after entering halftime up 25-20.

Washburn never trailed in the second half, outscoring Newman 47-39.

Keegan finishes with 17 points. Levi Braun and Tyler Geiman each add 13. Geiman also had 8 assists.

Women’s recap:

Hunter Bentley led the Ichabods (2-7) to their first win since Nov. 13. She scored 12 of Washburn’s 15 points in the first quarter.

Abby Oliver opened the second quarter with a layup to give the ‘Bods a 17-15 lead.

Newman went on a 7-0 run to take back the lead, 22-17. Then, Shae Sanchez drilled a 3-pointer to cut that lead to two.

Washburn’s scoring amped up in the third quarter. Oliver had a layup in the paint that gave the Ichabods a one-point lead, and they never relinquished it. They ended the third quarter up 39-31.

The team only built on that lead in the fourth quarter, leading by a14 before Newman ended the game with a three.

The Ichabods are back home on Dec. 18 to host Rogers State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Weather App Team 300x250