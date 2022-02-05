TAHLEQUAH, OKLA. (KSNT)- Washburn basketball picked up a win on the women’s side on Saturday, but could not hold on to win the men’s game.

The men’s team lost 72-71, while the women pulled off a solid 61-50 road win.

Men’s recap:

The men’s game was back and forth most of the way. In the first half, the ‘Bods led by as many as eleven and trailed by as many as seven,

The second half was close the whole way, with Washburn’s largest lead being six points. The game was tied with 10:16 to play, but the Ichabods took the led from here and held it until only 3.7 seconds remained. In the final seconds, Northeastern State drove to the hoop and hit a game-tying layup. Tyler Geiman attempted to take a charge on the play, but was called a block foul instead. Northeastern hit the and-one free throw to take the lead.

Wow. Washburn led by 2 when Tyler Geiman was called for a block foul on this play in the final seconds. Count the basket and one…Northeastern gets the lead and the win. Folks, what do we think? Block? Charge? You be the judge.

Washburn tried one final shot at the last second, but Jeremy Harrell’s attempt missed.

Tyler Geiman was locked-in for the Ichabods, scoring 26 points on 11-16 from the field. Jalen Lewis scored 14 and Jonny Clausing posted 13 points. Geiman paired his 26 points with nine rebounds and five assists.

Women’s recap:

On the women’s side, it was the Hunter Bentley show. Bentley led the team in scoring with 24 points, shooting an efficient 10-14 from the field. Bentley grabbed six rebounds, too.

Abby Oliver contributed to the win in a big way. She was the only other Ichabod to score in double figures, with ten, adding four rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Mackenzie Gamble scored all nine of her points from three-point land. Macy Doebele led the ‘Bods in rebounding with eight boards.