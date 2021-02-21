Washburn basketball works with community through Scholar Ballers Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — We’re used to seeing the Washburn basketball team on the court, but on Sunday we saw them in the community as they mentored some Topeka youth in the Scholar Ballers Program.

The Program, put on by the Darting Basketball Youth Foundation, meets weekly. But once a month, they’re joined by the Washburn basketball team. Kerry Darting, the owner of Darting Basketball Foundation, is glad to have the Ichabods on board.

“For the kids it’s probably a highlight of the program for that month.” said Darting when speaking about what it means to have the Washburn team there mentoring kids. “They know when the Washburn players are coming in, so they’re excited when they get to see their mentor for that Sunday night.”

For Washburn sharp-shooter Levi Braun, who is also Topeka native, serving in this community with his teammates is a special opportunity.

“It means a lot,” Braun said. “There are a lot of guys who aren’t really familiar with this area. We got guys from Texas, Arkansas, guys from all over. And me being from here, they know that I take pride in that. So them helping me help this community means a lot and I think they enjoy that as well.”