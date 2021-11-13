Washburn beats Missouri Southern on Senior Day

Washburn Ichabods

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn grabbed their sixth straight win on Saturday, beating Missouri Southern on the Ichabod’s senior day.

The ‘Bods trailed 7-0 early but quickly got even when Zach Willis punched in a touchdown on the run. It was the second quarter when Washburn pulled away, outscoring the Lions 14-0. Washburn lead 24-7 at halftime.

Washburn’s halftime lead was thanks to Mitch Schurig’s touchdown passes to Peter Afful. Jr. and Jace Williams. The highlight of the second half was a touchdown run by Washburn starting Center Colton Dunkle. It was the first career touchdown for Dunkle, who is a sixth-year senior.

“I think we play the game the right way. To come through this conference, as tough as it is, is a great accomplishment,” head coach Craig Schurig said.

The final score in Yager Stadium was 38-28. Washburn finishes the regular season 9-2. The ‘Bods will find out on Sunday if they get a spot in the division 2 NCAA football tournament.

“9-2 in the MIAA should get in,” quarterback Mitch Schurig said. “We felt like we put on a great season and should be playing next weekend.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather App Team 300x250