Washburn beats Missouri Southern on Senior Day

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn grabbed their sixth straight win on Saturday, beating Missouri Southern on the Ichabod’s senior day.

The ‘Bods trailed 7-0 early but quickly got even when Zach Willis punched in a touchdown on the run. It was the second quarter when Washburn pulled away, outscoring the Lions 14-0. Washburn lead 24-7 at halftime.

Washburn’s halftime lead was thanks to Mitch Schurig’s touchdown passes to Peter Afful. Jr. and Jace Williams. The highlight of the second half was a touchdown run by Washburn starting Center Colton Dunkle. It was the first career touchdown for Dunkle, who is a sixth-year senior.

“I think we play the game the right way. To come through this conference, as tough as it is, is a great accomplishment,” head coach Craig Schurig said.

The final score in Yager Stadium was 38-28. Washburn finishes the regular season 9-2. The ‘Bods will find out on Sunday if they get a spot in the division 2 NCAA football tournament.

“9-2 in the MIAA should get in,” quarterback Mitch Schurig said. “We felt like we put on a great season and should be playing next weekend.”