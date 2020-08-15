Washburn coach has unique response to no fall sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The MIAA officially postponed fall sports until at least January of 2021 on Friday. With a majority of division 2 schools already doing the same, the news did not come as a surprise to Washburn volleyball coach Chris Herron. Herron told KSNT Sports that he’ll be taking an outside the box approach with his players this fall.

“One of the things we talked about is adulting and adulting means stuff like teaching them how to change a tire,” said Herron.

The head coach also mentioned going to the University’s business office to learn why financial planning is important and why your credit score is important. He also mentioned normal activities like grocery shopping.

“Take them to the grocery store and have the produce department teach us how to pick out the right pineapple. Little things that you kind of take for granted. Do you know how to keep a checkbook? Do you have your own checking account?”

Herron says the team will focus on those “little things” they’ve never done before.