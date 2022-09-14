TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn is finally back to its usual Saturday games, but the Ichabods will have their hands full against the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

UNK is one of just two teams to beat Washburn during the regular season this past year. Quarterback TJ Davis is the biggest threat. He’s the reigning MIAA Offensive Player of the Year.

“Keep TJ Davis from getting on the edge, I think, is a big one,” linebacker Grant Bruner said. “He’s obviously very fast, can make some guys miss and he’s just a game changer. We’re going to try our best to keep him contained.”

UNK tends to run a triple-option, but it focuses on using Davis the most.

“You’ve got to keep pace with them,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “If we tackle well, keep them at bay, don’t give up big plays, it’ll be like a lot of games in our conference. It’ll be a fourth quarter, end of possession who’s going to win the game.”

UNK lost to Pittsburg State the past weekend in the fourth quarter. A win in Week 3 would make the ‘Bods 3-0. They’re No. 26 in the AFCA coaches poll, so it could bump them into the top 25.

Saturday’s game starts at 1 p.m.