Washburn defeats Missouri Western, advances in NCAA Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KSNT) – The Washburn Ichabods opened the NCAA Tournament with a 72-46 win over Missouri Western on Saturday night. It was Brett Ballard’s first career NCAA win as a head coach.

Junior forward Jonny Clausing recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Senior and sophomore guards Tyler Geiman and Tyler Nelson pitched in 13 a piece.

The Ichabods dominated in all aspects of the contest, highlighted by 28 Washburn bench points.

Washburn continues the tournament on Sunday against Northwest Missouri State. It will be the fourth meeting between the two schools this season. Washburn has won two of the three previous matchups.

Tipoff is at 7:45 p.m.