Washburn defeats Rogers State, 78-59

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Ichabods are advancing to the MIAA semifinals on Friday with a 78-59 win over Rogers State on Wednesday night.

The Ichabods were led by the red-hot shooting from their guards, Tyler Nelson, Jalen Lewis, Tyler Geiman. Geiman and Nelson went a combined 15-24 from the field.

Tyler Geiman finished up with 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Tyler Nelson also finished with 16 points, four assists, and four rebounds as well.

Washburn shot 46.2% from the field, 38.2% from the three point line, and 71.4% from the free throw line.

Defensively the Ichabods outrebounded Rogers State 37-34. Tyler Geiman led Washburn with eight rebounds followed by Jonnny Clausing’s seven rebounds.

It was a block party in Lee Arena on Wednesday night. Will McKee, Jace Williams, and Jonny Clausing all recorded a block.

Washburn played the role of thieves tonight as they stole the ball eight times from Rogers State. Jalen Lewis recorded the most steals as he had three.

Washburn will advance to the MIAA Tournament’s semifinals on Friday to take on the winner of the Lincoln versus Missouri Western game Wednesday night.