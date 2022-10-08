HAYS (KSNT) – Both the Ichabods’ offense and defense started strong and stayed strong.

Washburn beat Fort Hays State, 45-14, Saturday night. The Ichabods scored 24 points in the first half, then added 21 in the third quarter.

The ‘Bods took the opening kickoff and marched 81 yards on six plays. Kellen Simoncic capped the drive with a 44-yard pass to Collin Wilson for the first score of the game.

Later in the half, Hunter Browning punched in a touchdown to put Washburn up 21-0. Simoncic connected with J.J. Letcher on an 8-yard touchdown play with 9:09 to play in the third.

Washburn added to its total on a 56-yard touchdown screen to Taylon Peters. The ‘Bods got one more touchdown when the Tigers fumbled and Washburn recovered. It moved 40 yards in seven plays, and Simoncic hit Matthew Simmons for a 4-yard touchdown.

Next, Washburn travels to Northwest Missouri State on Oct. 15.