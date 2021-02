TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The #15 ranked Washburn Ichabods fell to Missouri Western 81-77 on Thursday night at Lee Arena. The loss drops the Ichabods to 14-4 on the season.

Tyler Geiman had 24 points in the loss while Jalen Lewis added 15.

Jonny Clausing did return for his first game back from injury scoring 8 points in 17 minutes.