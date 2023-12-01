ASHLAND, Ohio (KSNT) – Washburn and Emporia State soccer took the field far from Kansas in an NCAA tournament dual on Friday.

The Ichabods used an 82nd-minute penalty goal, rewarded due to an ESU hand ball, to take a 2-1 lead, which ultimately held up through full-time. Khloe Schuckman scored both goals for Washburn.

Emporia State trailed for a large portion of the game after WU scored first in the 37th minute. MIAA record-holder Mackenzie DiMarco tied the game at one with a goal for the Hornets in the 65th-minute.

Washburn takes home the NCAA Central Regional Championship with the 2-1 victory. The ‘Bods advance to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals and will stay in Ashland to play the winner of Ashland and Grand Valley State on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Emporia State was without its head coach, and had select players on minutes restrictions, after a violation to policies and the student code of conduct outlined in the Emporia State Athletics Student-Athlete Handbook