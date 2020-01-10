Washburn downs Missouri Western

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods used a balance scoring attack putting five players in double figures as the Ichabods won their fourth-straight game over Missouri Western on Thursday night in Lee Arena in an 86-76 win. Washburn will return to the homecourt on Saturday at 3 p.m. when they will face the No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats.
The first half was a back and forth affair as there were six lead changes and seven ties as the Ichabods took a 10-point margin into the locker room after hitting 16 of 32 shots going 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Missouri Western took an early seven-point lead with 12:37 to play in the frame before Drew Maschoff scored 12 points the rest of the half pushing Washburn to a 46-36 lead at the break. Maschoff finished with 17 points in the half en route to a game-high-tying 23 points.
In the second half with the Ichabods holding a 58-53 lead with 13:22 to play, Missouri Western ripped off a 10-0 taking a 60-58 lead, but it was short-lived as Jalen Lewis hit his first 3-pointer of the night, but the Griffons (7-9, 3-2 MIAA) went back in front on a 3-point play by Tyrell Carroll who also scored 23 points for Missouri Western.
From that point, a 15-2 run by the Ichabods over the next 4:39 stretched the lead to 11 with 4:44 to go. However Western scored seven-straight to cut the lead to four at 76-72 with 1:21 to play. Washburn then hit all eight free throw attempts in the final 39 seconds sealing the win.
Behind Maschoff’s 23 points, Johnny Clausing scored a career-high 19 points recording his fourth double double at Washburn adding 11 rebounds and five blocks. Tyler Geiman scored 14 points with seven rebounds and seven assists while Jalen Lewis and Rathen Carter each scored 10. The 10 points was a Washburn high for Carter.
The Ichabods held a 49 to 36 advantage on the glass and finished the game 27 of 58 from the field for a 47 percent average hitting 6 of 20 3-pointers going 26 of 32 from the free throw line. The Griffons were 30 of 73 overall from the field hitting 11 of 36 shots going 5 of 12 from the charity stripe.
