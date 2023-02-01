ST. JOSEPH, MO (KSNT) – After completing two sweeps at home, the Ichabods got swept at Missouri Western State.

The men’s team lost in overtime, 81-80. The women’s team fell, 67-47.

Men’s recap:

The Ichabods’ five-game winning streak came to a halt. Washburn led by as many as 20 points in the first half, but they didn’t score for almost the final three minutes. Missouri Western led 34-30 at halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Ichabods scored eight-straight points. Six came from Andrew Orr, and Washburn took a 38-34 lead.



Jarmell Johnson hit a free throw after the Griffons’ got a flagrant foul. Then, Orr scored on two-straight possessions. The Ichabods went up 44-41 with 12:31 to play.



With Washburn leading 65-55 with 3:04 left, the Griffons closed the game on a 14-4. The Ichabods half court shot attempt at the buzzer was off, sending the game to overtime.

The Griffons scored first in overtime, but Orr’s two free throws tied the score at 71 with 4:32 left. Missouri Western took a four-point lead after two lay ups, but a 3-pointer from Levi Braun cut the lead to 75-74. Western pushed the advantage back to three, but Orr was fouled and went back to the line. He cut the lead back to one at 77-76.

Washburn led, 80-79, with 11 seconds to go on Orr’s career-high 25th and 26th points of the night. However, Western scored on a jumper with two seconds to go, going up 81-80. After a timeout, Washburn needed to go the length of the court with 2.5 seconds to go, but the shot from inside the lane came up short.

Women’s recap:

Washburn couldn’t overcome Missouri Western’s second half offensive surge.

Missouri Western led 10-4 with 6:13 on the clock when the Ichabod defense locked in and allowed only one free throw for the remainder of the quarter. Aubree Dewey and Amaya Davison hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start a 9-1 run to end the period with Washburn leading 13-11.

The scoring drought switched teams and plagued Washburn in the second quarter. The Ichabods went 2-of-13 from the field and were outscored 12-4. Both teams went five minutes without scoring a point, but the Griffons finished the opening half with four unanswered points to go up 23-17 at the break.

Lakyn Schieferecke made a layup on back-to-back possessions early in the third quarter to trim the deficit down to six points. However, that would be as close as it got for Washburn.

The Griffons outscored the Ichabods, 26-16, to pull away in the final quarter and led by as many as 22 with one minute left in regulation.