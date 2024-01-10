WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn basketball dropped both games in its first road trip of 2024.

The men fell to Central Missouri, 82-71. The women also lost, 84-71.

Men’s recap:

The Mules entered the game shooting 31% from 3-point range as a team. However, they still built a lead of as many as 19 in the first half. Washburn (9-5, 5-3 MIAA) ended the first half down nine.

UCM didn’t cool off in the second half. The Ichabods cut the lead to nine twice in the final 2:49, but couldn’t come all the way back. Washburn snapped a four-game winning streak with an 82-71 loss.

Jack Bachelor led Washburn with 18 points, going 8-of-8 from the free throw line and hitting a pair of 3-pointers. He also had four assists and three steals. Andrew Orr finished with 14 points and Michael Keegan had a game-high eight boards.

Women’s recap:

Washburn trailed No. 17 Central Missouri by double-digits after the first quarter and wasn’t able to mount a comeback.

Yiibari Nwidadah had the first five points for Washburn, and added two blocks in the first quarter, but the Jennies were able to get to the line for 11 free throws. Their lead grew to as high as 27 points before Aniah Wayne converted a four-point play with 3:24 left in the half. Washburn (10-4, 5-3 MIAA) still went into the half trailing, 53-31.

The Ichabods began the third quarter on a 10-7 run, getting the lead under 20. However, they couldn’t come back from the hole, falling 84-71.

The ‘Bods shot 42.6% from the floor and knocked down seven threes, one more than the Jennies. Aubree Dewey finished with a career-high 28 points on 11-21 shooting. Nwidadah had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Next, both teams will play at Lincoln University of Missouri on Saturday.