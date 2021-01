ST. JOSEPH, Mo (KSNT) – The #5 Washburn Ichabods dropped their first game of the season Saturday night 74-67 to #22 Missouri Western. The loss drops Washburn to 8-1 on the season.

Tyler Geiman led the Ichabods with 20 points.

Jonny Clausing played just 1 minute in the game and left after suffering an injury.

Washburn returns home on Thursday against Missouri Southern.