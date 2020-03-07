KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Washburn Ichabods came up just short in a two-point, season-ending loss to Missouri Western in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals falling 72-70 to the Griffons. The Ichabods finish the season 16-13.
Trailing by nine at 70-61 with 5:20 to go, Jalen Lewis jump started a 9-0 run over the next four minutes pulling Washburn within two with after his third 3-pointer of the evening with 54 seconds to play. However the Ichabods would get no closer coming up empty on their next two possessions with a turnover and missed shot at the buzzer ending the season for Washburn.
The Ichabods trailed 43-40 at the break as the Griffons hit 52 percent of their shots including six 3-pointers.
Lewis led five Ichabods in double figures with 18 points while senior Keven Biggs scored 14 points off the bench in his final appearance in an Ichabod uniform. Drew Maschoff scored 13 adding seven rebounds. Tyler Geiman had 11 points with six rebounds and six assists and Jonny Clausing had 10 points with 14 rebounds recording his fifth double double of the season.
Tyus Millhollin had 21 to lead all scorers.
Washburn outrebounded the Griffons 50 to 35 in the game recording 19 offensive rebounds. The 50 rebounds was a season high.
Washburn drops heartbreaker at MIAA Tournament
