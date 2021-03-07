Washburn earns 3-seed in NCAA Division 2 tournament, Ichabods are going dancing

MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT) - For the second time this season, Washburn knocked off #1 ranked Northwest Missouri State on Saturday night. This time it was for the MIAA Tournament Championship in the most dramatic fashion possible. Washburn's Tyler Geiman scored the game winning three pointer at the buzzer from three quarters court to give the Ichabods the 69-68 win.

"Jace (Williams) was throwing the ball in and said, you want it? And I said, yeah, and took two dribbles and let it go and it felt good and I knew it was good right as it got released," said Geiman. "We had two options on the play. I was kind of the safety option, they took the first option away and so I had to go make the play."