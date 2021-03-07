Washburn earns 3-seed in NCAA Division 2 tournament, Ichabods are going dancing

Washburn Ichabods

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Washburn men’s basketball team earned a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament, announced the NCAA Sunday evening.

The Ichabods will make their third NCAA tournament appearance in the last four seasons.

Washburn is 14-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, according to Washburn Athletics.

2021 NCAA Central Regional Participants                                 
1) Northern State (18-1)
2) Northwest Missouri State (23-2)
3) Washburn (19-6)
4) Wayne State (Nebraska) (11-6)
5) Minnesota State University Moorhead (10-4)
6) Missouri Western (14-10)

They will open the tournament against the No. 6 seed Missouri Western on Saturday, March 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories