Washburn earns victory on the diamond over Northwest Missouri State

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Ichabods defeated Northwest Missouri State, 10-7, in a mid-week conference game on Wednesday.

Southpaw, Jared Sharp, took the mound for the Ichabods on a chilly Wednesday afternoon. Sharp looked sharp as he struck out three, allowed five hits, one walk, and allowed two runs on the day against the Bearcats.

Offensively, the Ichabods were red-hot. The offense was led on Wednesday by Xavier De Leon, Brett Ingram, and Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli. The trio combined for half of the team’s runs batted in.

Washburn hit a couple of deep flies in the afternoon as well. Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli hit a homerun out of the left-field side and Andrew Schmidtlein hit a long ball out of the right-field side. The homerun by Schmidtlein was his first collegiate hit.

FINAL | The Ichabods defeat the Bearcats, 10-7! Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli went 2-3 at the plate with a homer and scored two runs! #GoBods pic.twitter.com/F0DiPG03zE — Washburn Baseball (@IchabodBSB) March 24, 2021

Jared Sharp earned the win for the Ichabods while Phil Brenneman took the loss for the Bearcats. Michael Schurig earned the save for Washburn.

Washburn had ten hits, fifteen runs, and one error. Northwest Missouri State had seven runs, ten hits, and one error.

Washburn (7-10) will travel to Warrensburg, Mo. to take on the first place Central Missouri Mules (15-4) for a weekend series.