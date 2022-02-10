JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Both Washburn men’s and women’s basketball teams closed their road trips with wins at the University of Lincoln-Missouri.

The men’s team won 77-61. The women’s team won 67-55.

Men’s recap:

The Ichabods (14-9, 11-6) controlled the game from the start, and ended the first half leading 39-26.

Washburn outscored the Blue Tigers 11-2 over the first three minutes of the second half. The ‘Bods hit five of their first six shots, building a 50-28 lead. After Lincoln cut the lead to 16, Washburn used a 9-0 lead to go up a game-high 25 before Lincoln finished on an 11-2 run to end the game.

Tyler Geiman led the team with 18 points, leading five Washburn players in double figures. Jeremy Harrell recorded his second double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Lewis and Johnny Clausing each added 10 points.

Women’s recap:

Senior Hunter Bentley made program history again at the start of the game, playing the most games in a Washburn uniform. Bentley has played in every Washburn game since her 2017-18 freshman season, and has now competed in 136 games.

Lincoln hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to take a 26-25 lead at the half.

The Ichabods’ (11-11, 9-7) offense got off to a hot start in the second half. They opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run to get in front, 37-28, halfway through the third quarter. Washburn’s lead grew to 48-38 heading into the fourth.



The Blue Tigers hit two free throws to begin the fourth quarter and pull within eight points, but they would get no closer. Washburn closed out the game with a double-figure victory.

Shae Sanchez scored a season-high 15 points off the bench and was a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc. Macy Doebele finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points to go with 11 rebounds. Abby Oliver achieved her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Bentley contributed 13 points and six rebounds, and Nuria Barrientos was right behind her with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Next, both basketball teams host Central Missouri on Feb. 12.