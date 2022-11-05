TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football corrected ship with two straight wins after a tough loss to MIAA powerhouse Northwest Missouri State three weeks ago.

The Ichabods had the opportunity to keep the momentum going with undefeated Pitt State coming to town Saturday.

Washburn put up a fight, but the MIAA champions got the better of the Ichabods, with the Gorillas winning 37-23.

Ichabod hopes started out strong with a 84-yard catch-and-run touchdown to James Letcher Jr. to take a 6-0 lead. The Gorillas responded with back-to-back touchdowns and a safety, taking a 16-6 lead into the second quarter.

Down 30-13 at half, Washburn came out trying to get back into the game. Quarterback Jared Taylor threw a two-yard pass to Matthew Simmons for a touchdown to make the score 30-20.

Defensive back Channon Ross intercepted the football on the next Pitt State play. This set up a field goal from Kameron Lake, shortening the lead to 30-23.

That’s where the comeback ended. The Gorillas scored in the fourth to finish the scoring at 37-23 in favor of Pitt State.

With the win, the Gorillas move to 10-0 and are crowned MIAA champions.

Washburn quarterback Jared Taylor, in replacement of Kellen Simoncic, finished with 251 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and two lost fumbles.

The Ichabods finished with 11 rushing yards, while the Gorillas went for 196.

The loss moves Washburn’s record to 6-4. The team’s final regular season game is next Saturday at Missouri Southern.