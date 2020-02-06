Washburn Football announces signing class

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – The Washburn Football team announced its signing class for 2020.

Dionte Brown // 6-2 // 285 // Defensive Line // Overland Park, Kan. // St. Thomas Aquinas

An all-state selection on the offensive line as a senior … son of DeVennis and Giovanni Kinsey … anticipated major is business.



C.J. Callaghan // 6-4 // 220 // Quarterback // Olathe, Kan. // Shawnee Mission West High School

An honorable mention all-league selection as a senior and junior … passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns in a shortened senior season… as a junior he passed for 837 yards and rushed for 73 yards with 14 total touchdowns … also competed in basketball and track and field … son of Tim and Stacy Callaghan … his father is the head football coach at Shawnee Mission West … three sisters, Samantha, Alyssa and Nicolette … anticipated major is business or education.



Tory Dillard, Jr. // 5-8 // 165 // Wide Receiver // Broken Arrow, Okla. // Broken Arrow High School

Named all-district at wide receiver as a senior … also played cornerback … an academic all-conference selection … son of Tory Dillard, Sr., and Kashona Woods, a brother Taylen … anticipated major is business.



Jordan Finnesy // 6-1 // 180 // Safety // Plainville, Kan. // Plainville High School

An all-league selection at quarterback and defensive back as well as honorable mention a senior after passing for 14 touchdowns and 1,125 yards while rushing for 1,023 yards and 18 touchdowns recording 82 tackles and four interceptions … passed for 1,511 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior rushing for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns … as a sophomore rushed for 1,291 yards and 13 toucdhowns while passing for 1,236 yards and 10 touchdowns … had 57 tackles as a junior eight interceptions and had had 49 tackles as a sophomore … tallied 3,377 total rushing yards and 43 touchdowns and 3,980 passing yards with 25 touchdowns in prep career recording 201 tackleswith 9.5 tackles for loss and 13 interceptions … scoring 290 points in high school overall in football … also wrestled winning state as a junior at 170 pounds going 38-2 overall and finished second as a sophomore at 160 pounds with a 37-3 record … also competed in track … a member of the National Honor Society … son of Jennie and David Hovis … two sisters, jasmine and Britynn and a brother Draxtin … anticipated major is business.



Ty Garrett // 6-2 // 215 // Tight end // Salina, Kan. // Salina South High School

Finished prep career as Salina South’s school record-holder in single season (54) and career receptions (142) … also finished his Cougar career with 1,770 receiving yards, good for No. 2 in South history … as a senior he was an all-county pick and a unanimous first-team All-AVCTL selection at wide receiver for back-to-back seasons … a first-team all-state selection in Class 5A at wide receiver from the Kansas Football Coaches Association … selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl … competed in track and basketball as well … son of Brian Garrett and Richelle Winters and Faron Winters … anticipated major is business.

Kordan Harris // 5-10 // 175 / Defensive Back // Raymore, Mo. // St. Thomas Aquinas

An all-state, all-league and named to the all-Simone team as a senior at defensive back … an all-state and all-league selection as a junior … son of Bruce and Renee Harris … a sister Makilah … anticipated major is finance.



Kaleb Hoppes // 6-2 // 190 // Safety // McPherson, Kan. // McPherson High School

A finalist for the Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year by Sports in Kansas and was named the AVCTL Offensive Player of the Year earning all-state 4A as an athlete as a senior after passing for 1,771 yards and 19 touchdowns completing 131 of 249 passes and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 640 yards on 105 carries with 11 touchdowns … added first team all-league quarterback and honorable mention at linebacker after collecting 40 tackles with four tackles for loss and four interceptions … an honorable mention all-state selection from the Wichita Eagle and Topeka Capital Journal and was the Kansas Football Coaches Association 4A quarterback … son of Zac and Melissa Hoppes … a brother Kyler and sister Malia … undecided on major.

Will King III // 6-2 // 195 // Quarterback // Hugo, Okla. // Hugo High School

Named district offensive most valuable player as well as district returner of the year as a senior earning all-star Oklahoma team honors … as a junior was the 6A defensive back of the year and named to Vype team … named all-Southeast Oklahoma football team as a sophomore … also competed in basketball, baseball and track … a state qualifier in track … son of William and Jermekie King and Virginia Biggers … anticipated major is sports management.

Chase McCoy // 6-3 // 270 // Defensive Tackle // Wentzville, Mo. // Timberland High School

An all-state selection on the offensive line earning all-conference honors on both offense and defense as well as all-district honors … earned all-state, all-district, all-conference honors on the defensive line as a junior … a first team all-conference pick as a sophomore … also wrestled … son of Rob and Vicky McCoy … anticipated major is international business.

Jaylen Newberry // 6-2 // 175 // Defensive Back // Kansas City, Mo. // Staley High School

As a senior he had 27 tackles with seven pass break ups and an interception … also competed in track and field and will continue to do so at Washburn while playing football … son of Joane Stinvil and Allan Newberry … stepmother Mollie and stepfather Evens … anticipated major is computer information systems.

Isaiah Jackson // 6-0 // 300 // Defensive Tackle // Gardner, Kan. // Gardner Edgerton High School

A first team all-state and all-league selection as a senior … son of Brian and Kay Jackson … a brother Nick … anticipated major sports management.



Bradley Sackrider // 6-2 // 200 // Quarterback // Wamego, Kan. // Wamego High School

Four-year member of the football team … also played baseball and basketball … son of Rodney and Dawn Sackrider … anticipated major is natural sciences.

Phoenix Smith // 6-3 // 210 // Defensive End // Wichita, Kan. // Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

A first team all-league and all-state honorable mention selection as a senior … named all-state in track and honorable mention as a junior … qualified for state meet in track as a sophomore … son of Larry and Kelly Smith … two brothers, Thorsten and Desmond … undecided on major.

Jacob Stevens // 6-3 // 185 // Wide Receiver // Kearney, Mo. // Kearney High School

An all-conference selection as a senior gaining 800 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns … named all-conference, all-district and all-state as a junior collecting 980 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns … also averaged 35 yards a punt … played basketball, baseball and track … son of Eric and Jana Stevens, a brother Caleb and sister Madisyn … anticipated major is business.



Taybor Vetter // 5-9 // 150 // Wide Receiver // Wamego, Kan. // Wamego High School

An all-state selection at wide receiver and as a return specialist … scored 15 touchdowns and was a first team all-league wide receiver as a senior … named all-state returner and an all-state honorable mention selection at running back and all-state running back … an all-state returner and first team all-league running back and honorable mention all-state pick at running back … also played basketball and track … son of Jason and Tammy Vetter … brothers Payton and Jason … sister Tabitha … anticipated major is business.

Jaylon Walker // 6-0 // 220 // Running Back // Omaha, Neb. // Bryan High School

Selected for the Blue/Grey All-American Bowl … an All-American AAU Scholastics pick for wrestling … also competed in track and field… son of Corey Holland and Oretha Walker … anticipated major is sports medicine.

Kamden Ward // 6-1 // 195 // Safety // Chillicothe, Mo. // Chillicothe High School

Named all-conference and all-district at defensive back as a senior … as a junior he was all-conference and all-district at both running back and defensive back and was an all-conference and all-district pick in baseball … son of Darin and Kristen Ward … anticipated major is sports management.

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics