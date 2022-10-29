TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KSNT)- Washburn football beat Northeastern State 21-17 on Saturday.

It’s the third win in the last four games for Washburn. The ‘Bods improve to 6-3 overall.

The win comes in large part thanks to the running efforts of Taylon Peters. Peters notched 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns. WU QB Kellen Simoncic threw for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Washburn trailed 17-6 at halftime but did not allow any points after the break. Instead, they outscored the Riverhawks 15-0 in the second half to secure the road win.

The ‘Bods will return home to play Pittsburg State on Saturday, Nov. 5