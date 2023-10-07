TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football looked to right the ship Saturday, hosting Missouri Western State in an MIAA matchup.

After a back-and-forth start, the Griffons proved too much for the Ichabods, as Washburn fell 61-21.

The Ichabod offense looked good out of the gate – driving through the pass game and finishing in the endzone from a Taylon Peters four-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.

The Griffons responded with a score of their own. Washburn was forced to punt, and tragedy ensued. Missouri Western blocked the punt, picked up the ball and returned it for six to make it a 14-7 Griffon lead.

It did not take long for Washburn to respond. On the ensuing kickoff, Teondre Carter broke multiple tackles en route to a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

After that, the floodgates opened for Missouri Western. Big second and third quarters led the Griffons to 47 unanswered points.

Down 61-14 in the fourth, backup quarterback Grayson Sprouse found Maury Sullivan for a touchdown to reach the game’s final score at 61-21.

Starting quarterback Sam Van Dyne completed 7 of 20 passes for 104 yards and two interceptions. L.J. Minner led the team in tackles with seven.

The loss makes the Ichabods 1-5 on the season. Washburn travels to Emporia State next Saturday for a rivalry matchup in the Turnpike Tussle.