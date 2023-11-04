EDMOND (KSNT) – Washburn football traveled to Central Oklahoma on Saturday in its second-to-last game of the season.

The Ichabods hung with the Bronchos for a quarter, but UCO turned the heat on, beating Washburn 41-7.

Washburn was the first on the board, taking its opening possession 75 yards down the field. Quarterback Sam Van Dyne ran for a one-yard touchdown, giving the Ichabods a 7-0 lead.

The Ichabod defense did its job in the first quarter, limiting the Bronchos to a field goal at the end of the frame, as Washburn led 7-3.

Central Oklahoma turned it up in the second quarter. The Bronchos scored on an 85-yard touchdown pass, 11-yard touchdown pass and field goal to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was relatively calm, with UCO scoring again to take a 27-7 lead. The Bronchos added on with back-to-back scores in the fourth to finish with a 41-7 victory.

Van Dyne completed 17 of 33 passes for 187 yards and two interceptions.

The loss moves Washburn to 1-9 on the season. The Ichabods host their final game against Northeastern State on Saturday, Nov. 11.