TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football hosted MIAA foe Fort Hays State on Saturday to try to get back in the win column.

Despite a late-game push, the Ichabods couldn’t complete a comeback, falling to the Tigers 31-28.

Fort Hays was first on the board with quarterback Jack Dawson connecting with Jayden Horace for a seven-yard score in the first quarter. Dawson found Colt Fuller for another touchdown pass later in the period to take a 14-0 lead.

The Ichabods responded on their next drive with running back Teondre Carter capping an 11-play drive with a rushing touchdown.

The Tigers kicked a field goal, then made a costly mistake. Washburn’s Caeden Spencer intercepted Dawson’s pass, returning it for a touchdown with minutes before half.

At the break, Fort Hays led Washburn 17-14.

The Tigers came out of the locker room ready to play. Back-to-back Shane Watts touchdown runs gave Fort Hays a 31-14 lead entering the fourth.

The Ichabods never gave up. With six minutes to play, Carter ran in his second touchdown to cut the deficit to 31-21.

Later, Washburn’s hurry-up offense scored in almost a minute off a Sam Van Dyne touchdown pass to Triston Johnson to make the game 31-28.

Fort Hays State’s offense was able to get a first down and run out the clock after the kickoff, as the Tigers finished the game on top 31-28.

Van Dyne finished 19 of 33 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown.

The loss moves the Ichabods’ record to 1-7.