Washburn football earns coaches poll ranking, climbs in super region

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football earned a spot in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) top 25 on Monday.

The Ichabods checked in at number 24 in the weekly poll. They also climbed in the NCAA Super Region 3 ranking to number nine on the list. This is one spot jump from tenth in last weeks super region rankings.

The top seven teams in each super region make the NCAA postseason football tournament.

These honors come after Washburn got their fifth win in a row on Saturday, taking down Pitt State 28-26 in Pittsburg. The Ichabods currently sit at 8-2 on the year. They’re tied for second in the MIAA conference standings.

The team was picked to finish sixth in the conference in the preseason coaches poll and seventh in the preseason media poll. Junior linebacker Grant Bruner predicted the Ichabods would exceed expectations before the season even started.

“I would describe our group as wanting to exceed expectations. I think around the conference we’re kind of thought of to be that middle of the pack team, which previous years we’ve been that, so I guess that’s rightfully so. But I think with the team we got here we can really make a run at something,” Bruner told KSNT News at MIAA Media Day before the start of the season.

Washburn wraps up their regular season at home on Saturday, Nov. 13 against Missouri Southern.