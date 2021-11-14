Washburn football earns NCAA tournament bid

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn football is headed to the NCAA tournament.

The Ichabods found out Sunday that they are in and will face Harding on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the first round of the national tournament. It’s the first NCAA football tournament selection for Washburn since 2011.

Washburn players and coaches were on the edge of their seats while watching the NCAA Selection Show. The ‘Bods were ninth in last weeks Super Region Three rankings, and only seven teams typically are selected from each super region.

The Ichabods finished the regular season 9-2 in a tough MIAA conference. They boast wins over Northwest Missouri State and Pittsburg State.

Saturday’s game will be at Harding, in Searcy, Arkansas. Harding is 10-1 on the year. They’ve outscored opponents 483-125 this year. A win for Waahburn could present them with a rematch against Northwest Missouri State in the second round.