TOPEKA (KSNT) – It wasn’t the season Washburn had hoped for, but it ended the year on a good note.

On Senior Day at Yager Stadium, the Ichabods took care of business with a 45-14 victory.

Washburn started the game with an early lead off a field goal, but the smiles quickly turned into frowns as the ensuing kickoff was returned, as the RiverHawks took a 7-3 lead.

In the second quarter, the Ichabods turned it on. Electing to go on it on fourth-and-goal, quarterback Sam Van Dyne connected with tight end Ty Weber, who reached across the goal line to give Washburn a 10-7 lead.

The next possession, Van Dyne drove the offense 90 yards, capped with a touchdown pass to Devin Blayney. Next possession, Van Dyne connected with Tyce Brown to give Washburn a 24-7 lead at the half.

Northeastern scored off the jump in the second half, but Washburn responded with a nine-yard Triston Johnson rushing touchdown. Tack on a Lucas Oitker 26-yard rushing score, and the Ichabods led 38-14 through three quarters.

With eight minutes to play, true freshman quarterback Keller Hurla completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Connor Searcy to give Washburn a 45-14 lead, the first touchdown pass of his career. That would be the final score.

Van Dyne completed 18 of 27 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Hurla went 2 for 2 with 45 yards and a score.

Chase McCoy finished with two sacks. Kevon Owens recorded an interception.

Washburn ends the 2023 season with a 2-9 record.