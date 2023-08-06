TOPEKA (KSNT)- Football fans in Topeka, Kansas likely grew familiar with James Letcher Jr. and Peter Afful throughout recent falls.

The receiving duo was sensational for the Ichabods. In 2022, Letcher and Afful combined for 19 total touchdowns and over 1,700 receiving yards.

As fun as they were to watch, those two have both graduated and moved on. Letcher even signed a pro contract in Canada.

However, Washburn’s offense still plans to put points on the board in 2023.

“We’re gonna control the game, control the clock, definitely run the ball more to Taylon,” Washburn quarterback Kellen Simoncic said.

He’s referring to Taylon Peters, the Ichabods experience-loaded running back. Peters enters his fifth year of college, fourth on the field due to the COVID-19 canceled season in 2020, and has been a force for Washburn.

The Salina, Kansas native is productive on the ground and through the air. He has almost 1,800 rushing yards and over 750 receiving yards in total through three seasons and 32 games. Peters has found the end zone 21 times.

“He’s a beast,” Simoncic said.

“He’s been a great player in this league and he’s in the best shape of his life,” Washburn head football coach Craig Schurig said. “We’re anticipating running the ball more.”

However, Peters won’t be the only playmaker to pitch in when attempting to replace the production of Afful and Letcher.

“We have a lot of receivers that have been here a while that have kind of been here a while, waiting their turn, working hard being patient,” Simoncic said. “So I think having them come out and prove themselves here in camp and win a spot is gonna be huge.”

Washburn football held Media Day on Sunday. The ‘Bods open the 2023 season at Pittsburg State on Thursday, Aug. 31.