TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn football suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday.

The Ichabods fell to Nebraska-Kearney 21-13 in Yager Stadium on Washburn’s Family Day.

The ‘Bods offense struggled to get much going throughout the game. They scored just one touchdown and settled for field goals on two other drives. Washburn’s defense limited the Lopers star quarterback, TJ Davis, but not enough for the win.

Nebraska-Kearney scored all its points in the first half. They took a 7-0 lead before Washburn kicked its first successful field goal. Then, another UNK touchdown made it 14-3. The Lopers added one more score in the second quarter. Washburn kicked a field goal to end the half but still trailed 21-6 at halftime.

The ‘Bods lone touchdown of the game came on a Hunter Browning one-yard touchdown run.

Washburn falls to 2-1 with the loss. They’ll play at home again on Saturday, Sept. 24 against Missouri Western. Nebraska-Kearney improves to 2-1 with the win.

