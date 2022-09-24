ST. JOE, Mo. (KSNT) – The Ichabod defense held off the Griffins’ powerful run game just enough to win.

Washburn beat Missouri Western State 38-31 in overtime Saturday night.

The Griffins scored first with a field goal, but Washburn’s offense had an answer. Quarterback Kellen Simoncic ran in the ‘Bods first score. Later in the first quarter, a 24-yard pass to JJ Letcher gave Washburn some wiggle room, 13-3.

Just before the half, Kameron Lake made a 38-yard field goal to put Washburn up 17-10.

Missouri Western entered the second half with a clear plan. The Griffins tied the game at 17 before Taylon Peters ran in a seven-yard touchdown to take back the lead, 24-17.

Missouri Western continued to chase the Ichabods, and the ‘Bods continued to go up just one score.

In overtime, Peters ran 25 yards up the left seam to give Washburn the win, 38-31.

Simoncic completed 25-of-43 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Letcher ran in both. Senior Grant Bruner led the defense with 14 tackles.

Next, Washburn hosts Emporia State for the Turnpike Tussle.