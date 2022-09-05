TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Athletics is offering free tickets for many who want to watch the Ichabods play football.

Washburn football has its ‘Family Day’ game on Saturday, Sept. 17 against Nebraska-Kearney. Fans can pick up free tickets at the HyVee in Topeka located near the corner of 29th and Wannamaker.

Washburn is giving away 2,500 free tickets and fans can pick up up to four tickets per visit to the store. Kickoff at Yager Stadium is set for 1 p.m. for the family day game.

The Ichabods dominated in their season opener, beating Lincoln 45-3.