JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Washburn football traveled to Lincoln on Saturday to try to pick up its first win of the season.

The Ichabods used a strong first quarter to officially get into the win column, beating the Blue Tigers 24-10 on the road.

Washburn forced Lincoln to punt on its first possession. The Ichabods’ offense marched into field goal territory, settling for three points to take a 3-0 lead early.

After another Blue Tiger punt, quarterback Sam Van Dyne, who is in to replace out-for-the-season starter Kellen Simoncic, found Connor Searcy for a seven-yard touchdown to take a 10-0 lead.

Washburn’s defense forced another punt and the offense turned it into points. Running back Taylon Peters took a handoff 60 yards for a touchdown. The Ichabods led 17-0 after the first quarter.

Neither team scored in the second quarter as Washburn led 17-0 at half.

In the third, Van Dyne found his second touchdown pass. He made a 48-yard connection to Tylan Crochett to take a 24-0 lead.

With time winding down, the Blue Tigers scored a touchdown and a field goal to cut their deficit to 24-10. That would be the final score.

Van Dyne finished 18-29 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Peters rushed 11 times for 121 yards and a score.

The win is Washburn’s first, moving its record to 1-2. The Ichabods are back at home Sept. 23 against Central Missouri at 1 p.m.