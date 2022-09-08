WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Linebacker Grant Bruner’s impressive defensive performance led Washburn to a win in its first road game.

Washburn beat Central Missouri 40-32 on Thursday.

Central Missouri scored first with a touchdown run on the opening drive, to put the Mules up 7-0. The Ichabods responded later in the first with a touchdown pass to Collin Wilson, making the score 7-6.

A Central Missouri touchdown run and field goal put UCM up 17-6. Washburn quarterback Kellen Simoncic threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to star receiver JJ Letcher for a touchdown, cutting the score to 17-12.

The Mules added another touchdown in the second quarter with a 78-yard touchdown pass. Simoncic threw another touchdown pass late in the second quarter, cutting the UCM lead to 24-19 at halftime.

The ‘Bods came out of the half blazing. Simoncic threw three touchdowns in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth, Washburn lead 40-24.

The Mules scored a touchdown in the fourth to cut the Ichabod lead to 40-32, but Washburn held on to make that the final score.

Simoncic threw for 297 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Letcher caught four passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Grant Bruner led the defense with an impressive 23 tackles and two interceptions.

Next, the Ichabods host Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, September 17.