TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods will try to get their season back on track against Missouri Western State, after a 21-13 loss to Nebraska-Kearney.

The ‘Bods were always just one step behind the Lopers. The team learned how it could communicate better, and how to capitalize on every scoring opportunity, head coach Craig Schurig said.

Missouri Western is trying to do the same thing as Washburn. Both teams need bounce-back wins.

“Our defense, we got our work cutout for us,” safety Peyton Lane said. “Offense is going to keep their foot on the gas, keep scoring points and we’re going to do our best to keep their offense off the field.”

The Griffins’ dominate run game is going to test the Ichabods’ defense.

“They’re a physical-style team on both sides of the ball,” Schurig said. “Usually, we match up well with that. I anticipate a really good game, but our defense prides itself on the ability to stop the run. We feel like we have a strong D-line and usually that’s the secret to it.”

Washburn and Missouri Western kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Joe.