Washburn football prepares for Central Missouri in home opener

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University football gets to play on the field again at Yager Stadium for the first time in two years.

The Ichabods are coming off a 76-12 win at Lincoln University of Missouri. Two years didn’t hinder the Ichabods.

“I think everybody we put in, played hard and played well,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “They never got sloppy, and guys enjoyed it. You could tell they had a big smile on their face playing the game again.”

The Ichabods want to keep the momentum going but Central Missouri has successfully ended it in the past.

“They’re always one of the more talented teams in the conference, so it starts up front,” Schurig said. “They’re usually big and strong on the O-line, and they are. The defensive front is aggressive. They always have good skill players so we’ll have to be at our best.”

The offensive and defensive line match up to the Central Missouri lines nicely, according to Schurig. Line depth is an area the Ichabods struggled with in past seasons.

UCM lost its season opener to Pittsburg State. Washburn players and coaches are fully aware they could have been rusty, and expect to face a stronger team.

“They have two really good running backs, and they have a good offensive scheme,” safety K.J. Turner said. “I’m excited to accept the challenge and see where we stand. Just sticking together, you know. Trusting one another.”

Schurig expects the game to come down to the fourth quarter.