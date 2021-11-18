Washburn football prepares for challenging offense in NCAA first round

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time in a decade, Washburn football has a playoff game to look forward to.

The Ichabods will head to Searcy, Arkansas, to face Harding University. Harding is 10-1, but Washburn is used to tough competition in the MIAA.

“We’ve kind of been in a playoff do-or-die situation since we lost to Emporia,” running back Zach Willis said. “Couldn’t lose any more games after that.”

That doesn’t mean the Bison are Washburn’s usual opponent. Harding runs a triple-option offense, meaning there are three players on the field who could carry the ball on any play.

“We feel like our D-line, linebacking core is made for that,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “Now, hopefully we can get them adjusted to it quick enough.”

Those defenders up front will be key to stopping the wide-spread run game. Defensive End Malick Fall needs just one more sack to break the school’s single-season record with 12.

Through the air, Harding doesn’t pass the ball nearly as much as it runs it. The Bison completed just 14 passes this season for 387 yards, compared to the Ichabods’ 224 completions for 2,910 yards.

This game kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.