TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods are ready to play against another new head coach on another Thursday night game.

Washburn is on the road against Central Missouri. The first week jitters are out of the way, so coaches have seen how their players handle game time. They know exactly what to focus on in practice.

“As a defensive line, we notice that they pass a lot,” defensive end Braden Rose said. “I think teams, coming off last year, they’re going to game plan us a lot for the quick passes and stuff like that. As the defensive line, as the defense as a whole, we’ll be able to take care of them.”

UCM is complicated on offense and defense, head coach Craig Schurig said. It was the same case before their matchup in 2021, yet Washburn won that game 29-10. So, the ‘Bods are preparing the same way.

“They scheme you pretty well,” Schurig said. “They see what you’re running and try to attack you in places they maybe see a weakness. Likewise, with their defense, they’ll try to confuse our offense. They have a variety of fronts.”

This makes two games in a row for the Ichabods against new coaches. UCM’s new coach, Josh Lamberson, coached the Mules before, but his style is similar to how UCM has been playing in recent years.