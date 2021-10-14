Washburn football prepares for strong defensive opponent

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After an overtime win against Fort Hays State, the Ichabods are getting ready for another tough match up against No. 2 Northwest Missouri State.

J.J. Letcher caught the game winning touchdown in that overtime win. Letcher leads the Ichabods’ receiving game with 34 catches for 559 yards and 16 touchdowns. Drawing plays for him requires sneaky, quick thinking because defenses lock in on him.

“You know, when we do one-on-ones in practice, it’s usually hand signals, so they can alter a route just with eye contact and if they’re giving us a certain coverage,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “That’s nice. When you have a veteran group you can get that done.”

A close overtime win could exhaust the team, but the case for Washburn is the opposite.

“I feel like it’s momentum, kind of, but also eager to fight and play better teams,” Letcher said. “Our conference, I think, is the best conference in the nation, so I feel like each and every week is a chance to play one of the best teams in the nation.”

Northwest Missouri State has a big and mobile offensive line. The defensive line will be key to a win.

The Bearcats’ defense is also a tall hurdle for the Ichabods. They’re tall, strong and run a tricky scheme. The D-line is probably the best they’ve seen this season, Schurig said.

“Playing Division II, you never know who you’re going to face, and they’re most likely going to be just as good as you, if not better,” defensive end Malick Fall said. “I expect them to be good because I’m good. It would be a disservice to me if they weren’t on the same level.”

This marks the first back-to-back home games for the Ichabods this season. It kicks of at 1 p.m.