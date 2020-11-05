Washburn Football set for return to field

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn football team is finally get back on the field Saturday at Yager Stadium. The Ichabods host Northwest Missouri in a scrimmage. Starters will play for both teams in the first half with reserves in the second half.

“Kind of a nice reward for some of the hard work they’ve been doing and hopefully we play the game and play well,” Washburn head coach Craig Schurig told KSNT Sports.

“Go out there, have fun and ball out. You don’t get many opportunities,” says Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig. “This is the first time we’ve all played in about a year, last game being Nebraska-Kearney, November 16th last year, so it’s been a while, so we just have to be able to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 3 PM with 25% capacity at the Yager Stadium, which is sold out.