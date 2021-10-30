Washburn football shuts out Northeastern State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s homecoming in Topeka and the Ichabods came to party.

Washburn beat Northeastern State 35-0 in Saturday’s homecoming game.

Quarterback Mitch Schurig was back at quarterback after missing time due to injury. He started as if he never left. The Ichabods on the board early with a Schurig touchdown pass to Peter Afful.

Kellen Simoncic relieved Schurig in the third quarter when Washburn was up 14-0. Matthew Simmons caught a touchdown pass from both quarterbacks.

Zach Willis and Tyler Bowden each carried in a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, punter Lane Spiker pinned the Riverhawks at the 3-yard line to keep the shutout strong.

The Ichabod defense held Northeastern State to 11 first downs and 141 yards of total offense.

“In today’s football it’s really tough,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “Most of the rules are slanted to the offense and they have a really good offense. They have really good skill kids who can do some things. I’m proud of our defense. We didn’t give up the big play and to get a shut out’s a huge deal.”

Next, Washburn heads to Pittsburg State on Nov. 6.