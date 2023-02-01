TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods are restocking the roster with local talent.

Washburn football signed eight players from Northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Three will stay home in Topeka.

Nate Chandler, Elijah Clarke-Boyd, Troy Heiman, Mackey James, Amr Sabbarini, Keenan Schartz, Ty Weber and Keller Hurla are all officially Ichabods.

Nate Chandler is a linebacker from Manhattan High School. He helped MHS win the 6A state championship in 2022, and gather a perfect 13-0 record. He played wide receiver for the Indians, too.

Keenan Schartz is a wide receiver from Manhattan High School. Schartz played quarterback for the Indians and helped them to the 6A state championship as a senior. He was named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl after passing for 1,501 yards and 11 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,232 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was also named to the All-State first team by the KFBCA and Wichita Eagle. Schartz was named the Centennial League’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Elijah Clarke-Boyd is a defensive end from Junction City High School. He was a first team All-League and All-State honorable mention as a senior and junior. Clarke-Boyd was also a first team All-League pick as a sophomore. Besides football, he lettered in track and basketball.

Troy Heiman is a wide receiver from Silver Lake High School. Heiman led the Eagles’ offense as the quarterback in 2022. He was an All-League and All-State honorable mention as a senior. He earned All-League honorable mention and All-State honors as a junior, too, while picking up All-League and All-State honorable mention honors in basketball.

Keller Hurla is a quarterback from St. Marys High School. As a senior in 2022, he passed for 2,656 yards and 27 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,272 yards and 25 touchdowns. He earned Top 11 All-Class, first team All-State, first team All-League and an invitation to the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Mackey James is a fullback from Highland Park High School. He was a second team All-State selection, and was named the defensive player of the year in the conference.

Amr Sabbarini is a wide receiver from Washburn Rural High School. Sabbarini had 29 catches and seven touchdowns, collecting more than 400 yards receiving in 2022. He earned All-League and All-County honors as a senior. His junior year, he had 37 catches for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, earning second team All-State honors with All-County and All-League honors.

Ty Weber is a linebacker from Washburn Rural High School. He was named the 6A defensive player of the year by Sports In Kansas, and the Centennial League’s Defensive Player of the Year. Weber also earned KFBCA first team All-State honors. He recorded 134 total tackles with 82 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2022. He has been selected to the Kansas Shrine Bowl and the Blue/Grey All-American game, finishing his career as Washburn Rural’s all-time leader in tackles and tackles for loss.