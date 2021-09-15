Washburn football standout gets NFL attention

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fewer than 260 college football players get drafted into the NFL each year, so just being a thought to an NFL scout is a big deal for athletes.

Washburn’s Jace Williams is one of those athletes getting NFL interest, even at the Division II level.

“I almost want to do it for the team more than some NFL scout that I may never play for or meet more than once,” Williams said.

Washburn football is used to NFL scouts being around. This time, Williams is the one they’re watching.

“He’s one of the better players, I think, in the country,” head coach Craig Schurig said.

Williams’ height and weight automatically make him attractive to the NFL.

“I always joke that I’m just big and tall,” Williams said. “I guess that gets them here, so I’ve just got to show them what I can do and if they like it, they do.”

His unique skillset keeps his name in the conversation.

“He’s got a really good catch radius, runs routes like a receiver but is built like a tight end,” Schurig said.

Williams has nine receiving touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in his college career. Receiving plus rushing is a technique the NFL uses for a lot of its players.

“He’s worked hard,” Schurig said. “Usually, all the guys that get that opportunity, obviously they have talent, but they’ve worked hard. They put the effort in, not only in film study, but the conditioning and everything.”

He also plays basketball for the Ichabods, helping them to multiple conference championship games.

“It definitely didn’t start with me,” Williams said. “It started with a whole bunch of people who played before me. I even remember from my freshman year, seeing NFL scouts come and watching practice. It’s not a shock, but it’s kind of surprising to know that they want to talk to me. I really just hope our team plays well, and I know if our team does well, everyone should benefit from that.”

Schurig says the path Williams is on this season will get him to the league.

“Just continue to play hard, at that intensity level, to win every play,” he said. “We saw some of that. Some of the blocks he made were some of the better blocks he’s had. He just went out to dominate, and he has the ability to do that.”

The NFL race is on for Jace.