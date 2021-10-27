Washburn football starting quarterback undecided for Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeastern State heard about Washburn’s homecoming fun and wants to join.

Specifically, the Riverhawks want to win a football game. That’s not easy for visiting teams at Yager Stadium. The Ichabods are undefeated at home this year.

“I’ve devoted this game to- we’re playing some guys who deserve playing time because week-in and week-out they do it in practice,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “And I just get too tight in the game and don’t let them in. They’re going to get playing time and I think that will infuse some energy into our team because those kids are going to go in and play really hard.”

Washburn’s past two games have been nail-biting wins, but quarterback Mitch Schurig could be cleared from concussion protocol in time to start Saturday. He could have played in Washburn’s past game, but he felt some mild concussion symptoms during warmups.

“It’s a lot more stressful, I can tell you that,” Mitch Schurig. “Being on the sideline and not being able to control anything. Just trying to get a bird’s eye view of what I see, let the coaches hear that and hopefully, they utilize that as best as they can.”

Northeastern State football is 2-6, but it’s not a team the Ichabods can take lightly.

“Their quarterbacks are pretty active,” linebacker Grant Bruner said. “They can move around a little bit and can make some throws. Their running backs, they have three different running backs they bring in there that each have pretty good skills to them. So, they’re a solid team on offense. We’ll have to be ready.”

Coach Schurig has one request from fans before kickoff.

“Come support the local team,” he said. “Topeka, Washburn’s your team.”

This game starts at 1 p.m.