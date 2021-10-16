Washburn football stuns No. 2 Northwest Missouri in second straight thriller

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Ichabods took down the second-ranked team in the country Saturday, beating Northwest Missouri State 17-16.

The game started off low-scoring. The Washburn defense locked down the Bearcats for the entire first half. The ‘Bods lead 3-0 at halftime.

Washburn was without starting QB Mitch Schurig for most of the game after he took a big hit and entered concussion protocol, forcing him to sit out. Kellen Simoncic took over for Schurig at QB.

Both teams added one score in the third quarter, Washburn maintained its three-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

A Northwest touchdown with 4:15 to play made it look like the Ichabods’ upset might not happen after all.

However, with under a minute to play, Simoncic found Taylon Peters for a 15-yard touchdown to give Washburn back the lead, 17-14.

On the Bearcats’ final hope, quarterback Mike Hohensee threw a hail mary down field. Washburn defensive back Kevin Neal Jr. intercepted it at the goal line to seal the deal for the Ichabods.

