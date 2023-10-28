TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn’s struggles on the football field continued on Saturday.

The ‘Bods showed impressive fight against Northwest Missouri State, but ultimately could not get the homecoming win. The Bearcats beat Washburn 52-31.

Washburn took a 10-7 lead in the first quarter but that was its only lead of the game. NW Missouri State outscored Washburn 28-0 in the second quarter to suck the life out of the home team.

Washburn showed resilience in the second half, outscoring NWMSU 21-17, but the dreadful second quarter was too much to overcome.

With the loss, WU football falls to 1-8 on the season.

Washburn returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Central Oklahoma.